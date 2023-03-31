Cory Joseph's Detroit Pistons face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 107-106 loss to the Thunder, Joseph totaled 13 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Joseph's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Cory Joseph Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.4 13.2 Rebounds -- 1.6 2.3 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.9 PRA -- 11.4 19.4 PR 11.5 8 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.0 2.3



Cory Joseph Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 4.5% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.3 per contest.

He's taken 2.6 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Joseph's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.5 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 118.9 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the league.

The Rockets are the third-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.1 assists per game, the Rockets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Rockets allow 14.7 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the NBA.

Cory Joseph vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2021 17 5 2 5 1 0 0

