Eugene Omoruyi and the Detroit Pistons face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 107-106 loss versus the Thunder, Omoruyi had 14 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Omoruyi's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Eugene Omoruyi Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 9.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 4.1 Assists -- 0.6 1.1 PRA -- 9.8 14.9 PR 12.5 9.2 13.8 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Eugene Omoruyi's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Eugene Omoruyi Insights vs. the Rockets

Omoruyi's Pistons average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are 28th in the NBA, conceding 118.9 points per contest.

The Rockets give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

The Rockets allow 26.1 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have conceded 14.7 makes per game, worst in the NBA.

Eugene Omoruyi vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 9 5 1 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Omoruyi or any of his Pistons teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.