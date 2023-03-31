Isaiah Livers and his Detroit Pistons teammates take on the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 107-106 loss versus the Thunder, Livers totaled .

If you'd like to make predictions on Livers' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Livers Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.3 8.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.8 Assists -- 0.8 1.4 PRA -- 9.8 13.9 PR 12.5 9 12.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Isaiah Livers Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 4.0% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.4 per contest.

Livers is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Livers' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.5.

The Rockets are the 28th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 118.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets are third in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.1 assists per game, the Rockets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 14.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the worst squad in the NBA.

Isaiah Livers vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 25 5 1 0 1 1 0

