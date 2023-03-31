The Detroit Pistons, with James Wiseman, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 29, Wiseman put up 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 107-106 loss against the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Wiseman, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 9.9 14.6 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 9.4 Assists -- 0.6 0.5 PRA 22.5 16.4 24.5 PR 22.5 15.8 24 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.2



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Rockets

Wiseman's Pistons average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are 28th in the NBA, conceding 118.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets have allowed 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have allowed 26.1 per game, 23rd in the league.

Conceding 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst squad in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.