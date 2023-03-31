The Detroit Pistons, Marvin Bagley III included, face off versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 107-106 loss versus the Thunder, Bagley totaled eight points.

Now let's dig into Bagley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.0 14.0 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 6.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.8 PRA 22.5 19.6 22.4 PR 21.5 18.7 20.6 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.7



Marvin Bagley III Insights vs. the Rockets

Bagley is responsible for taking 5.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.1 per game.

Bagley's Pistons average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have given up 118.9 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.1 assists per game, the Rockets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Rockets give up 14.7 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the league.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2022 33 26 13 1 0 2 0

