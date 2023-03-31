Pistons vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
When they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Houston Rockets (18-59) will try to halt a seven-game losing streak. The Pistons have also dropped seven games straight.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Pistons matchup.
Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Pistons vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Rockets (-6.5)
|228
|-250
|+210
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-6.5)
|228.5
|-250
|+195
|PointsBet
|Rockets (-5)
|228.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Rockets (-4.5)
|229.5
|-180
|+155
Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Rockets have been outscored by 8.5 points per game (scoring 110.4 points per game to rank 29th in the league while allowing 118.9 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA) and have a -654 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons are being outscored by 7.9 points per game, with a -599 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (28th in NBA), and allow 118.6 per outing (27th in league).
- These two teams average 221.1 points per game combined, 6.9 less than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 237.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Houston has put together a 29-42-6 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has put together a 33-41-2 record against the spread this season.
