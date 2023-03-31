Pistons vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (18-59) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost seven games in a row. The point total is set at 229.5 for the matchup.
Pistons vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-5.5
|229.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 40 games this season that ended with a point total over 229.5 points.
- The average total for Detroit's games this season is 229.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Detroit's ATS record is 34-42-0 this season.
- The Pistons have been victorious in 14, or 19.4%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a record of 7-44, a 13.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Pistons vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|33
|42.9%
|110.4
|221.1
|118.9
|237.5
|229.5
|Pistons
|40
|52.6%
|110.7
|221.1
|118.6
|237.5
|227.7
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has gone 1-9 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Pistons have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.
- Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .410 (16-23-0). On the road, it is .486 (18-19-0).
- The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 118.9 the Rockets give up.
- Detroit is 12-2 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scores more than 118.9 points.
Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|32-45
|0-0
|38-39
|Pistons
|34-42
|26-32
|37-39
Pistons vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Rockets
|Pistons
|110.4
|110.7
|29
|28
|12-4
|12-2
|8-8
|9-5
|118.9
|118.6
|28
|27
|12-8
|14-2
|10-10
|7-9
