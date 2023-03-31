The Houston Rockets (18-59) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost seven games in a row. The point total is set at 229.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -5.5 229.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit has played 40 games this season that ended with a point total over 229.5 points.
  • The average total for Detroit's games this season is 229.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Detroit's ATS record is 34-42-0 this season.
  • The Pistons have been victorious in 14, or 19.4%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has a record of 7-44, a 13.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 33 42.9% 110.4 221.1 118.9 237.5 229.5
Pistons 40 52.6% 110.7 221.1 118.6 237.5 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has gone 1-9 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Pistons have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.
  • Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .410 (16-23-0). On the road, it is .486 (18-19-0).
  • The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 118.9 the Rockets give up.
  • Detroit is 12-2 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scores more than 118.9 points.

Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Rockets and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 32-45 0-0 38-39
Pistons 34-42 26-32 37-39

Pistons vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Rockets Pistons
110.4
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
12-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 12-2
8-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-5
118.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
12-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-2
10-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-9

