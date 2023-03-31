The Houston Rockets (18-59) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost seven games in a row. The point total is set at 229.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -5.5 229.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 40 games this season that ended with a point total over 229.5 points.

The average total for Detroit's games this season is 229.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Detroit's ATS record is 34-42-0 this season.

The Pistons have been victorious in 14, or 19.4%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 7-44, a 13.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 33 42.9% 110.4 221.1 118.9 237.5 229.5 Pistons 40 52.6% 110.7 221.1 118.6 237.5 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 1-9 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Pistons have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .410 (16-23-0). On the road, it is .486 (18-19-0).

The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 118.9 the Rockets give up.

Detroit is 12-2 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scores more than 118.9 points.

Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Rockets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 32-45 0-0 38-39 Pistons 34-42 26-32 37-39

Pistons vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Rockets Pistons 110.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 12-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-2 8-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-5 118.9 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 12-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-2 10-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-9

