The Detroit Pistons (16-60) have six players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets (18-59) on Friday, March 31 at Toyota Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pistons head into this matchup on the heels of a 107-106 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. Jaden Ivey scored 24 points in the Pistons' loss, leading the team.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Rodney McGruder SG Out Foot 5.7 2.3 0.9 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Kenyon Martin Jr.: Questionable (Hip), Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 118.9 the Rockets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 118.9 points, Detroit is 9-5.

In their past 10 games, the Pistons are putting up 105.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 110.7.

Detroit connects on 11.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.9%.

The Pistons rank 28th in the league averaging 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 27th, allowing 115.9 points per 100 possessions.

Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -6.5 228

