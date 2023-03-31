The Houston Rockets (18-59) bring a seven-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-60), losers of seven straight as well.

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Detroit has compiled a 10-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.2% from the field.

The Pistons are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.

The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 118.9 the Rockets give up.

When it scores more than 118.9 points, Detroit is 9-5.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are better offensively, scoring 112.6 points per game, compared to 108.6 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 118.4 points per game at home, and 118.7 on the road.

The Pistons pick up 2.9 more assists per game at home (24.4) than away (21.5).

Pistons Injuries