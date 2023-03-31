The Winnipeg Jets (41-31-3) will host the Detroit Red Wings (33-32-9) on Friday, with the Jets coming off a defeat and the Red Wings off a win.

Watch the Jets-Red Wings matchup on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX

ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Wings vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/10/2023 Red Wings Jets 7-5 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 241 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have 216 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 73 28 44 72 42 52 55% David Perron 74 19 30 49 29 36 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 73 20 23 43 16 12 50% Andrew Copp 74 9 33 42 40 23 48.8% Lucas Raymond 66 16 23 39 24 31 29.4%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 211 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Jets rank 23rd in the NHL with 220 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Jets have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged two goals per game (20 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players