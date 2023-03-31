Women’s March Madness 2023 Final Four: Game Times & Where to Watch - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On March 31, Women's NCAA Tournament play features two Final Four games, including the best contest of the day, a matchup that pits Iowa against South Carolina. Below, you'll find more info on game times and details on how to watch today's March Madness tilts.
Watch women's college hoops live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.
Final Four Odds and How to Watch
No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
How to Watch LSU vs Virginia Tech
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
How to Watch Iowa vs South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.