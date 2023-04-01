After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Austin Meadows and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)

Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.

Meadows got a hit in 23 of 36 games last season, with multiple hits in eight of those games.

He did not hit a home run last year in the 36 games he logged a plate appearance in.

Meadows picked up an RBI in seven games last year out 36 (19.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%).

He crossed home plate in five of his 36 games a year ago (13.9%), with two or more runs scored three times (8.3%).

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 12 .244 AVG .261 .347 OBP .346 .341 SLG .304 6 XBH 2 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 12/11 K/BB 5/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 12 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)