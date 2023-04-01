Kerry Carpenter plays for the first time this season when the Detroit Tigers square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.

Carpenter got a hit 16 times last season in 31 games (51.6%), including eight multi-hit games (25.8%).

He went yard in six games a year ago (out of 31 opportunities, 19.4%), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter picked up an RBI in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 13 of 31 games last season (41.9%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 15 .113 AVG .400 .161 OBP .456 .151 SLG .840 1 XBH 10 0 HR 6 1 RBI 9 23/1 K/BB 9/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)