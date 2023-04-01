Kerry Carpenter plays for the first time this season when the Detroit Tigers square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

  • Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
  • Carpenter got a hit 16 times last season in 31 games (51.6%), including eight multi-hit games (25.8%).
  • He went yard in six games a year ago (out of 31 opportunities, 19.4%), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter picked up an RBI in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 13 of 31 games last season (41.9%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 15
.113 AVG .400
.161 OBP .456
.151 SLG .840
1 XBH 10
0 HR 6
1 RBI 9
23/1 K/BB 9/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 16
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Eflin will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old righty threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
  • Over his 20 appearances last season he put together a 3-5 record, had a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.123 WHIP.
