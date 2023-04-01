The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

  • Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Vierling picked up a base hit in 59 out of 129 games last season (45.7%), with at least two hits in 20 of those contests (15.5%).
  • He homered in 3.9% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling picked up an RBI in 18.6% of his 129 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 27.1% of his 129 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.2% of those games (eight).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 55
.248 AVG .244
.327 OBP .270
.352 SLG .350
10 XBH 10
2 HR 4
15 RBI 17
28/18 K/BB 42/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
62 GP 67
26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%)
7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%)
19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%)
2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Eflin will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he put together a 3-5 record, had a 4.04 ERA, and a 1.123 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.