The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
  • In 60.7% of his games last season (68 of 112), Cabrera got a base hit, and in 25 of those games (22.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cabrera drove in a run in 31 games last season out 112 (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 21 of 112 games last season (18.8%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

55 GP 56
.306 AVG .206
.360 OBP .261
.399 SLG .240
10 XBH 5
4 HR 1
26 RBI 17
50/17 K/BB 51/14
0 SB 1
56 GP 56
39 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (51.8%)
16 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (16.1%)
13 (23.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (14.3%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
17 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Eflin starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP, putting together a 3-5 record.
