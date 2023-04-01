Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)
- Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- A year ago, Maton picked up at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.
- He hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games last year (nine of 36), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (13.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.306
|AVG
|.194
|.400
|OBP
|.275
|.722
|SLG
|.306
|6
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|2
|13/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (36.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Eflin will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
- Last season he finished with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.123 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 3-5 record.
