Nick Taylor is in the field at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open, taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Nick Taylor Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Taylor has finished under par 11 times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Taylor has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 29 -6 278 0 14 1 4 $3.5M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Taylor has had an average finish of 39th at this tournament in six appearances, including a personal best 21st-place.

Taylor has made the cut four times in his previous six entries in this event.

Taylor finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this event.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

Taylor will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,247 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship placed him in the 62nd percentile.

Taylor shot better than 71% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.75.

Taylor shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Taylor recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

Taylor's five birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the tournament average (3.3).

At that last tournament, Taylor posted a bogey or worse on eight of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Taylor finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.3.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Taylor outperformed the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +5000

