Saturday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (1-0) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (0-1) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 4--0 victory as our model heavily favors the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin versus the Tigers and Spencer Turnbull.

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Tigers -1.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers were victorious in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, Detroit came away with a win 23 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Last season Detroit had the No. 30 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.4 runs per game (556 total runs).

The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

