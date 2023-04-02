Cory Joseph and his Detroit Pistons teammates will hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Joseph, in his most recent time out, had 17 points and five assists in a 121-115 loss to the Rockets.

In this article, we look at Joseph's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cory Joseph Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.6 13.8 Rebounds 2.5 1.6 2.4 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.8 PRA -- 11.6 20 PR 12.5 8.2 16.2 3PM 1.5 1.0 2.5



Cory Joseph Insights vs. the Magic

Joseph has taken 5.4 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 2.6 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Joseph's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.5.

Defensively, the Magic are 17th in the league, conceding 114.1 points per game.

The Magic allow 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic are 18th in the league, giving up 25.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 12.9 makes per contest, 24th in the league.

Cory Joseph vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 15 5 1 1 1 1 0 12/28/2022 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 10/19/2022 15 8 1 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.