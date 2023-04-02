The Detroit Pistons, Eugene Omoruyi included, match up versus the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 121-115 loss to the Rockets (his last game) Omoruyi produced 11 points.

We're going to break down Omoruyi's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Eugene Omoruyi Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.5 9.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 4.1 Assists -- 0.6 1.0 PRA -- 9.9 15 PR 11.5 9.3 14 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.9



Eugene Omoruyi Insights vs. the Magic

The Pistons rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Magic give up 114.1 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Magic are ranked ninth in the NBA, conceding 42.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.8 assists per game, the Magic are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Magic are the 24th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

