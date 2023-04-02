The Detroit Pistons, with Jalen Duren, take on the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last time on the court, a 121-115 loss to the Rockets, Duren had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Duren's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 11.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.7 PRA 19.5 18.8 21.1 PR 18.5 17.6 19.4



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Magic

Duren has taken 5.8 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 5.4% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Duren's Pistons average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked 17th in the league, allowing 114.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Magic have allowed 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 25.8 per game.

Jalen Duren vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 23 2 8 0 0 0 1 12/28/2022 34 7 18 4 0 1 0 10/19/2022 22 14 10 1 0 3 0

