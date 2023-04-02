The Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes included, take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 121-115 loss against the Rockets, Hayes tallied 10 points and six assists.

With prop bets in place for Hayes, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.9 13.2 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.6 Assists 6.5 6.1 7.8 PRA 22.5 18.8 24.6 PR 15.5 12.7 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Killian Hayes' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Magic

Hayes has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 11.1% and 9.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 10.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hayes' Pistons average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Magic allow 114.1 points per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

The Magic concede 42.2 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

The Magic give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

Killian Hayes vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 32 12 3 5 1 0 0 12/28/2022 16 5 2 3 1 0 0 10/19/2022 16 3 5 5 0 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hayes or any of his Pistons teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.