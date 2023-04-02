The Detroit Pistons (16-61) are heavy underdogs (+11) as they try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (33-44) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs on BSFLX and BSDETX.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFLX and BSDETX

BSFLX and BSDETX Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Pistons vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 119 - Pistons 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 11)

Pistons (+ 11) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Magic's .558 ATS win percentage (43-31-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .442 mark (34-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 49.4% of its games this season (38 of 77), the same percentage as Orlando and its opponents (38 of 77).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 9-9, a better record than the Pistons have put up (14-59) as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Detroit is third-worst in the NBA on offense (110.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (118.6 points allowed).

This season the Pistons are fourth-worst in the league in assists at 23 per game.

With 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown, the Pistons are 20th and 22nd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Detroit takes 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 28.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 62.8% of its shots, with 71.3% of its makes coming from there.

