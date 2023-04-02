Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jeffrey Springs on the mound, on April 2 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rays.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Cabrera got a hit in 60.7% of his 112 games last year, with more than one hit in 22.3% of those contests.
- He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
- In 31 of 112 games last year (27.7%), Cabrera drove in a run, and 11 of those games (9.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He scored in 21 of 112 games last season (18.8%), including scoring more than once in 3.6% of his games (four times).
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.306
|AVG
|.206
|.360
|OBP
|.261
|.399
|SLG
|.240
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|17
|50/17
|K/BB
|51/14
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|39 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (51.8%)
|16 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (16.1%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (14.3%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|17 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Springs will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 30-year-old southpaw last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went three innings.
- In 33 games last season he put together a 9-5 record and had a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP.
