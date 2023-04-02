Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)
- Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- A year ago, Maton picked up at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.
- In five of 36 games last year, he went yard (13.9%). He went deep in 5.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Maton picked up an RBI in nine of 36 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 12 of 36 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.306
|AVG
|.194
|.400
|OBP
|.275
|.722
|SLG
|.306
|6
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|2
|13/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (36.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Springs starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old left-hander, started and went three innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 9-5 record, a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP over his 33 games.
