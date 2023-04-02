The Detroit Pistons (16-61), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will attempt to snap a 12-game road losing skid at the Orlando Magic (33-44).

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

Pistons vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have a -178 scoring differential, falling short by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 111.8 points per game to rank 26th in the league and are giving up 114.1 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA.

The Pistons have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (posting 110.7 points per game, 28th in league, while conceding 118.6 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -605 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 222.5 points per game between them, two fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 232.7 points per game combined, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Orlando has won 43 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Detroit is 34-41-2 ATS this season.

Pistons and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Magic +100000 +90000 -

