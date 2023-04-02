The Detroit Pistons (16-61) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a 12-game road slide when they take on the Orlando Magic (33-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFLX and BSDETX. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFLX and BSDETX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -9.5 225.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 43 games this season that finished with a combined score over 225.5 points.

Detroit's average game total this season has been 229.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Detroit has compiled a 35-42-0 record against the spread.

The Pistons have come away with 14 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won two of its 28 games, or 7.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +300 on the moneyline.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 37 48.1% 111.8 222.5 114.1 232.7 225.4 Pistons 43 55.8% 110.7 222.5 118.6 232.7 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 1-9 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Pistons have gone over the total three times.

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (19-19-0) than at home (16-23-0) this year.

The Pistons' 110.7 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 114.1 the Magic allow.

When it scores more than 114.1 points, Detroit is 21-7 against the spread and 13-15 overall.

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 43-33 0-0 38-39 Pistons 35-42 13-16 38-39

Pistons vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Pistons 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 14-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-7 12-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-15 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 25-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-3 23-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-11

