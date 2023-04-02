Pistons vs. Magic Injury Report Today - April 2
Take a look at the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (16-61), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (33-44) at Amway Center on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.
The Pistons' last contest was a 121-115 loss to the Rockets on Friday. Marvin Bagley III scored a team-high 21 points for the Pistons in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Rodney McGruder
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|5.7
|2.3
|0.9
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1.0
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8.0
|1.4
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6.0
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Kevon Harris: Out (Elbow)
Pistons vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFLX and BSDETX
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons average only 3.4 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Magic allow (114.1).
- When it scores more than 114.1 points, Detroit is 13-15.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Pistons are scoring 107.1 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than their season average (110.7).
- Detroit hits 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.
- The Pistons average 108.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in league), and give up 115.9 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).
Pistons vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-11
|225
