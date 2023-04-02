Take a look at the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (16-61), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (33-44) at Amway Center on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Pistons' last contest was a 121-115 loss to the Rockets on Friday. Marvin Bagley III scored a team-high 21 points for the Pistons in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Rodney McGruder SG Out Foot 5.7 2.3 0.9 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1.0 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8.0 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6.0

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Kevon Harris: Out (Elbow)

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFLX and BSDETX

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons average only 3.4 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Magic allow (114.1).

When it scores more than 114.1 points, Detroit is 13-15.

Over their previous 10 games, the Pistons are scoring 107.1 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than their season average (110.7).

Detroit hits 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Pistons average 108.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in league), and give up 115.9 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -11 225

