The Detroit Pistons (16-61) hope to end a 12-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (33-44) on April 2, 2023.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 47.6% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has put together a 12-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.6% from the field.

The Magic are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.

The Pistons average only 3.4 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Magic give up (114.1).

Detroit has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are better offensively, putting up 112.6 points per game, compared to 108.8 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 118.4 points per game at home, and 118.8 away.

This season the Pistons are averaging more assists at home (24.4 per game) than on the road (21.6).

Pistons Injuries