The Orlando Magic (33-44) match up against the Detroit Pistons (16-61) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Amway Center. Killian Hayes of the Pistons is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons lost their previous game to the Rockets, 121-115, on Friday. Marvin Bagley III was their top scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marvin Bagley III 21 3 1 0 0 0 Jaden Ivey 18 3 9 2 0 2 Cory Joseph 17 4 5 1 1 3

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey is putting up 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Hayes is posting a team-high 6.1 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.

Jalen Duren paces the Pistons in rebounding (8.7 per game), and posts 8.9 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Bagley is averaging 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

Cory Joseph gets the Pistons 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Killian Hayes 13.2 3.6 7.8 1.6 0.4 0.6 James Wiseman 13.8 8.5 0.6 0.2 0.9 0.2 Jalen Duren 10.2 7.5 1.5 0.8 0.8 0.0 Jaden Ivey 13.6 2.6 5.0 0.3 0.0 1.8 Cory Joseph 12.1 2.1 3.5 0.6 0.2 2.4

