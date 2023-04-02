On Sunday, Riley Greene (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

  • Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
  • In 72.0% of his 93 games last season, Greene had a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 5.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 93), including 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.0% of his games a season ago (27 of 93), Greene picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.
  • He scored a run in 39.8% of his games last season (37 of 93), with more than one run on seven occasions (7.5%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 49
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%)
15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Springs makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old left-hander, started and went three innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Last season he put together a 9-5 record, a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP over his 33 games.
