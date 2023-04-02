After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Ryan Kreidler and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ryan Kreidler At The Plate (2022)

  • Kreidler hit .181 with a double, a home run and six walks.
  • In 10 of 26 games last season (38.5%) Kreidler had at least one hit, and in three of those contests (11.5%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball once out of 26 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Kreidler picked up an RBI in four of 26 games last season (15.4%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in six of 26 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 11
.083 AVG .278
.150 OBP .341
.083 SLG .389
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 4
11/3 K/BB 10/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 12
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Springs will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 30-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • In his 33 appearances last season he compiled a 9-5 record, had a 2.46 ERA, and a 1.071 WHIP.
