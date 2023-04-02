After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)

Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

In 45.5% of his games last season (50 of 110), Torkelson had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson picked up an RBI in 21 games last year out 110 (19.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 29 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in eight of those games.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 55 .157 AVG .247 .254 OBP .315 .230 SLG .407 7 XBH 18 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 50/19 K/BB 49/18 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 55 19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.2%) 14 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (27.3%) 3 (5.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.1%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (23.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)