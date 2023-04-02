Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)
- Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- In 45.5% of his games last season (50 of 110), Torkelson had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson picked up an RBI in 21 games last year out 110 (19.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 29 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in eight of those games.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.157
|AVG
|.247
|.254
|OBP
|.315
|.230
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|50/19
|K/BB
|49/18
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.2%)
|14 (25.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (27.3%)
|3 (5.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.1%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (23.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Springs gets the call to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 2.46 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP over his 33 games, putting together a 9-5 record.
