The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers will meet on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET. Jeffrey Springs will start for Tampa Bay, trying to shut down Javier Baez and company.

Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 110 home runs ranked last in MLB last season.

The Tigers ranked 29th in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.

Detroit ranked 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Detroit scored the fewest runs in the majors last season with just 556 (3.4 per game).

The Tigers were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .287.

Detroit averaged the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.6) in the majors last season.

The Tigers pitched to a 4.06 last season, which ranked 21st in baseball.

Detroit ranked 21st in MLB with a combined 1.304 WHIP last season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The last time the 25-year-old pitched was on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins. The lefty threw 4 2/3 innings as the starter in that matchup.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Rays L 4-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Shane McClanahan 4/1/2023 Rays L 12-2 Away Spencer Turnbull Zach Eflin 4/2/2023 Rays - Away Joey Wentz Jeffrey Springs 4/3/2023 Astros - Away Matthew Boyd Hunter Brown 4/4/2023 Astros - Away Matt Manning Framber Valdez 4/5/2023 Astros - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck

