Austin Meadows Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Austin Meadows, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Meadows? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)
- Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.
- In 23 of 36 games last season (63.9%) Meadows got at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (22.2%) he picked up two or more.
- Including all 36 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Meadows picked up an RBI in seven of 36 games last season (19.4%), with two or more RBIz in four of those games (11.1%).
- He crossed the plate in five of 36 games last season (13.9%), including scoring more than once in 8.3% of his games (three times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|12
|.244
|AVG
|.261
|.347
|OBP
|.346
|.341
|SLG
|.304
|6
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|12/11
|K/BB
|5/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|12
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Brown will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 24-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
- In his seven appearances last season he finished with a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP, compiling a 2-0 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.