The Detroit Tigers and Austin Meadows, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Meadows? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)

Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.

In 23 of 36 games last season (63.9%) Meadows got at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (22.2%) he picked up two or more.

Including all 36 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Meadows picked up an RBI in seven of 36 games last season (19.4%), with two or more RBIz in four of those games (11.1%).

He crossed the plate in five of 36 games last season (13.9%), including scoring more than once in 8.3% of his games (three times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 12 .244 AVG .261 .347 OBP .346 .341 SLG .304 6 XBH 2 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 12/11 K/BB 5/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 12 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)