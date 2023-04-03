Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Cabrera got a hit in 60.7% of his 112 games last season, with multiple hits in 22.3% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in five of 112 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.7% of his games a year ago (31 of 112), Cabrera picked up an RBI. In 11 of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He scored in 21 of 112 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.306
|AVG
|.206
|.360
|OBP
|.261
|.399
|SLG
|.240
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|17
|50/17
|K/BB
|51/14
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|39 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (51.8%)
|16 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (16.1%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (14.3%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|17 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Brown will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he finished with a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP over his seven games, compiling a 2-0 record.
