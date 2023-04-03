The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.

Cabrera got a hit in 60.7% of his 112 games last season, with multiple hits in 22.3% of those games.

He hit a long ball in five of 112 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.7% of his games a year ago (31 of 112), Cabrera picked up an RBI. In 11 of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

He scored in 21 of 112 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 56 .306 AVG .206 .360 OBP .261 .399 SLG .240 10 XBH 5 4 HR 1 26 RBI 17 50/17 K/BB 51/14 0 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 56 39 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (51.8%) 16 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (16.1%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (14.3%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 17 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)