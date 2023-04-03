Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)
- Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
- Greene had a base hit in 67 of 93 games last year (72.0%), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (28.0%).
- In five of 93 games last year, he homered (5.4%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Greene drove in a run in 27 games last year out of 93 (29.0%), including multiple RBIs in 9.7% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
- He came around to score 37 times in 93 games (39.8%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (7.5%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.338
|OBP
|.306
|.387
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|26
|52/19
|K/BB
|68/17
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (69.4%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (28.6%)
|15 (34.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (44.9%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (30.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Brown will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he finished with a 2-0 record, a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP over his seven games.
