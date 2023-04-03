On Monday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.

Greene had a base hit in 67 of 93 games last year (72.0%), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (28.0%).

In five of 93 games last year, he homered (5.4%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Greene drove in a run in 27 games last year out of 93 (29.0%), including multiple RBIs in 9.7% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..

He came around to score 37 times in 93 games (39.8%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (7.5%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 49 .260 AVG .248 .338 OBP .306 .387 SLG .342 13 XBH 14 3 HR 2 16 RBI 26 52/19 K/BB 68/17 0 SB 1 Home Away 44 GP 49 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%) 15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)