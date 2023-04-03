The Houston Astros (2-2) will look to Yordan Alvarez for a charge when they host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (0-3) in an early-season matchup at Minute Maid Park on Monday, April 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Astros (-225). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros were favored 149 times and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Astros won 30 of their 38 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Astros hit 116 home runs at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 at home.

The Tigers won in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Tigers won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 home runs on the road last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 on the road.

Tigers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Riley Greene 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Austin Meadows 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

