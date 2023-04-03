Zach McKinstry -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)

McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

McKinstry reached base via a hit in 22 of 57 games last season (38.6%), including multiple hits in 14.0% of those games (eight of them).

He homered in 8.8% of his games last season (57 in all), going deep in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

McKinstry picked up an RBI in 14.0% of his games last year (eight of 57), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He came around to score 18 times in 57 games (31.6%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 20 GP 31 .232 AVG .175 .284 OBP .266 .449 SLG .299 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 6 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 6 Home Away 24 GP 33 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (36.4%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (27.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)