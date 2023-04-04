Cory Joseph will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.

Joseph, in his previous game (April 2 loss against the Magic) put up eight points and five assists.

Let's look at Joseph's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Cory Joseph Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 6.7 12.9 Rebounds 2.5 1.7 2.3 Assists 3.5 3.4 4 PRA -- 11.8 19.2 PR 13.5 8.4 15.2 3PM 1.5 1 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Cory Joseph's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cory Joseph Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 4.6% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.4 per contest.

Joseph is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Joseph's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, giving up 109.9 points per game.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.7 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Cory Joseph vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 29 16 3 2 3 0 0 12/6/2022 25 11 2 5 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Joseph or any of his Pistons teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.