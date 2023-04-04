The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase, who went 1-for-5 with two RBI last time out, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)

Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Haase reached base via a hit in 56 of 110 games last season (50.9%), including multiple hits in 18.2% of those games (20 of them).

In 13 of 110 games last year, he left the yard (11.8%). He went deep in 4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 30 of 110 games last season (27.3%), Haase drove in a run, and eight of those games (7.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.

He scored in 31 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in nine of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 52 .258 AVG .250 .324 OBP .290 .478 SLG .409 18 XBH 14 8 HR 6 26 RBI 18 47/16 K/BB 50/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 53 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.9%) 10 (17.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.9%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (30.2%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)