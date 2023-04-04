Eugene Omoruyi Player Prop Bets: Pistons vs. Heat - April 4
Eugene Omoruyi will hope to make a difference for the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.
Below, we look at Omoruyi's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.
Eugene Omoruyi Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|6.9
|10.7
|Rebounds
|4.5
|2.8
|4.0
|Assists
|--
|0.7
|1.2
|PRA
|19.5
|10.4
|15.9
|PR
|17.5
|9.7
|14.7
|3PM
|1.5
|0.6
|1.1
Eugene Omoruyi Insights vs. the Heat
- Omoruyi's Pistons average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 109.9 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.
- On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are 16th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.2 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.
Eugene Omoruyi vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/19/2023
|20
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/10/2023
|16
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12/14/2022
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
