The Detroit Pistons (16-62) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a nine-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN

BSDET and BSSUN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 116 - Pistons 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 13.5)

Pistons (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Over (218)



The Pistons sport a 34-43-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 28-46-4 mark of the Heat.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (46.2% of the time) than Detroit (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 34-21, while the Pistons are 14-60 as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

Detroit is the third-worst squad in the league in points scored (110.6 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (118.7).

This season the Pistons are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23 per game.

At 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35% from downtown, the Pistons are 20th and 23rd in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Detroit attempts 37.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 28.7% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 62.7% of its shots, with 71.3% of its makes coming from there.

