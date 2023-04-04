The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Livers included, take the court versus the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 128-102 loss to the Magic, Livers put up 10 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Livers' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Livers Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.5 10.2 Rebounds 4.5 2.7 4.4 Assists -- 0.8 1.3 PRA -- 10 15.9 PR 13.5 9.2 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Isaiah Livers' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Isaiah Livers Insights vs. the Heat

Livers has taken 5.5 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Livers is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Livers' opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Heat give up 109.9 points per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.7 per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Isaiah Livers vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2022 32 16 6 2 4 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Livers or any of his Pistons teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.