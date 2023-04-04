Jalen Duren and his Detroit Pistons teammates will match up versus the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Duren totaled seven points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 128-102 loss against the Magic.

Now let's break down Duren's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 10.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA 19.5 18.7 20.6 PR 18.5 17.6 19.1



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Heat

Duren is responsible for attempting 5.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.8 per game.

Duren's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Allowing 109.9 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 16th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per game.

Jalen Duren vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 9 2 1 0 0 1 0 12/6/2022 18 4 4 0 0 0 0

