The Detroit Pistons, James Wiseman included, take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wiseman, in his previous game (April 2 loss against the Magic) put up 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Below we will dive into Wiseman's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.9 13.4 Rebounds 8.5 5.9 8.6 Assists -- 0.7 0.7 PRA 22.5 16.5 22.7 PR 21.5 15.8 22 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Heat

Wiseman's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.9 points per game.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.7 per game, 16th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.2 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.

James Wiseman vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 22 13 0 1 0 0 11/1/2022 9 5 0 0 0 1 0 10/27/2022 14 10 6 0 0 0 0

