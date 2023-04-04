The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Schoop picked up a hit in 58.0% of his games last year (76 of 131), with multiple hits in 18 of those games (13.7%).

He homered in 8.4% of his games last year (11 of 131), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games last season (29 of 131), with more than one RBI in six of them (4.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 31.3% of his 131 games last season, with more than one run in 5.3% of those games (seven).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .218 AVG .185 .257 OBP .225 .328 SLG .317 17 XBH 18 4 HR 7 21 RBI 17 49/9 K/BB 58/11 3 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 66 38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%) 21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)