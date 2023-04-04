Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He hit a home run while going 4-for-5 in his previous game against the Astros.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)
- Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Vierling picked up a hit in 45.7% of his games last year (59 of 129), with at least two hits in 20 of those games (15.5%).
- In five of 129 games last year, he hit a home run (3.9%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 24 of 129 games last year (18.6%), Vierling picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (5.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored in 27.1% of his games last year (35 of 129), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.248
|AVG
|.244
|.327
|OBP
|.270
|.352
|SLG
|.350
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|17
|28/18
|K/BB
|42/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|26 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (49.3%)
|7 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.4%)
|19 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (23.9%)
|2 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|11 (17.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (19.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros will look to Valdez (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 49th in WHIP (1.200), and 55th in K/9 (7.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.