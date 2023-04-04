On Tuesday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
  • Cabrera got a hit in 68 of 112 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Cabrera drove in a run in 31 games last season out 112 (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 21 of 112 games last year (18.8%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 56
.306 AVG .206
.360 OBP .261
.399 SLG .240
10 XBH 5
4 HR 1
26 RBI 17
50/17 K/BB 51/14
0 SB 1
Home Away
56 GP 56
39 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (51.8%)
16 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (16.1%)
13 (23.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (14.3%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
17 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Valdez (0-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
