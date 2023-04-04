On Tuesday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.

Cabrera got a hit in 68 of 112 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Cabrera drove in a run in 31 games last season out 112 (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 21 of 112 games last year (18.8%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 56 .306 AVG .206 .360 OBP .261 .399 SLG .240 10 XBH 5 4 HR 1 26 RBI 17 50/17 K/BB 51/14 0 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 56 39 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (51.8%) 16 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (16.1%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (14.3%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 17 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)