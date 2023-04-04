Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Cabrera got a hit in 68 of 112 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Cabrera drove in a run in 31 games last season out 112 (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 21 of 112 games last year (18.8%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.306
|AVG
|.206
|.360
|OBP
|.261
|.399
|SLG
|.240
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|17
|50/17
|K/BB
|51/14
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|39 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (51.8%)
|16 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (16.1%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (14.3%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|17 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Valdez (0-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
