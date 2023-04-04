Pistons vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
At Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-62) hope to halt a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Miami Heat (41-37) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSDET and BSSUN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup.
Pistons vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-13)
|218
|-900
|+625
|BetMGM
|Heat (-13.5)
|218.5
|-800
|+550
|PointsBet
|Heat (-12.5)
|220.5
|-769
|+500
|Tipico
|Heat (-11.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.9 (second in the league) for a -74 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons put up 110.6 points per game (28th in league) while giving up 118.7 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -631 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.1 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 219.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 228.6 combined points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami has compiled a 28-46-4 ATS record so far this year.
- Detroit has covered 34 times in 78 games with a spread this season.
Pistons Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jaden Ivey
|18.5
|-120
|15.8
|James Wiseman
|13.5
|-115
|9.9
|Killian Hayes
|12.5
|-125
|10
|Isaiah Livers
|9.5
|-115
|6.5
Pistons and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
|Heat
|+13000
|+4500
|-649
