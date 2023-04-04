At Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-62) hope to halt a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Miami Heat (41-37) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSDET and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup.

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN

BSDET and BSSUN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 109 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.9 (second in the league) for a -74 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons put up 110.6 points per game (28th in league) while giving up 118.7 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -631 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 219.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 228.6 combined points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has compiled a 28-46-4 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit has covered 34 times in 78 games with a spread this season.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jaden Ivey 18.5 -120 15.8 James Wiseman 13.5 -115 9.9 Killian Hayes 12.5 -125 10 Isaiah Livers 9.5 -115 6.5

Pistons and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Heat +13000 +4500 -649

