At Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-62) hope to halt a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Miami Heat (41-37) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSDET and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup.

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-13) 218 -900 +625 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-13.5) 218.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-12.5) 220.5 -769 +500 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-11.5) - -700 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.9 (second in the league) for a -74 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pistons put up 110.6 points per game (28th in league) while giving up 118.7 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -631 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.1 points per game.
  • The two teams combine to score 219.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 228.6 combined points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Miami has compiled a 28-46-4 ATS record so far this year.
  • Detroit has covered 34 times in 78 games with a spread this season.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Jaden Ivey 18.5 -120 15.8
James Wiseman 13.5 -115 9.9
Killian Hayes 12.5 -125 10
Isaiah Livers 9.5 -115 6.5

Pistons and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pistons - - -
Heat +13000 +4500 -649

